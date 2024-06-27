Traders Purchase High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 268% compared to the average daily volume of 7,979 call options.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

