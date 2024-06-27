argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $480.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $455.76 and last traded at $452.47. 58,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 307,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.59.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.85 and a 200 day moving average of $386.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

