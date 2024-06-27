Head to Head Comparison: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) vs. VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Ford Motor 2.21% 17.63% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.96 Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.27 $4.35 billion $0.97 12.48

Risk and Volatility

Ford Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 8 5 0 2.29

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.56%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats VinFast Auto on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

