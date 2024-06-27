Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Head to Head Review

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap index companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 1,404.96 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 4.16 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -80.38

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spine Injury Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spine Injury Solutions and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 1 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Altus Power beats Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

