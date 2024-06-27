Head-To-Head Contrast: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International 17.17% 31.12% 6.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Hi International and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 1.82 N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $7.02 billion 3.13 $1.19 billion $3.88 17.87

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Super Hi International and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 1 10 19 0 2.60

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $83.21, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Super Hi International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast-food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS quick service restaurants that offer meats and cheese, chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides, soft drinks, and local specialties. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

