Head to Head Comparison: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) vs. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rockwell Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 559.56%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.30%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -10,691.14% -53.62% -37.76% Rockwell Medical -9.72% -28.29% -10.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $473,695.00 106.73 -$52.34 million ($0.73) -0.98 Rockwell Medical $83.61 million 0.63 -$8.44 million ($0.36) -4.83

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats Ovid Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including testing supplies, 5% acetic acid cleaning solution, 5% and 2% citric acid descaler, filtration salts, and other items used by hemodialysis providers. The company's hemodialysis concentrate products are used to sustain patient's life by removing toxins and balancing electrolytes in a dialysis patient's bloodstream. The company serves to hemodialysis clinics. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

