Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Volcon alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $3.26 million 0.67 -$45.07 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $2.74 billion 0.05 -$38.29 million ($0.47) -3.70

Profitability

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

This table compares Volcon and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -2,042.24% N/A -220.79% Niu Technologies -9.79% -23.00% -11.22%

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Volcon and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Volcon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.