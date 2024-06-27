Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,142.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

