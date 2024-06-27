Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$4.95

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,060 shares of company stock worth $445,850. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

