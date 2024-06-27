B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$5.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight Capital cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
B2Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -440.00%.
Insider Transactions at B2Gold
In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,413. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
