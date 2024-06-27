Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 212.50

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.65).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday.

LON DLG opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51). 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

