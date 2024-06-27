Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CQP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $48.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

