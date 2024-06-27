Analysts Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $35.45

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

