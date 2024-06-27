Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $103.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AGYS stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,020,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,798,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,392 shares of company stock valued at $67,319,669. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

