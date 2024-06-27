Analysts Set Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) PT at $18.50

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCDL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.66 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.