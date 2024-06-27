Analysts Set Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) PT at $18.50

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NCDL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.66 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.