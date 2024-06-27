Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $162.75

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.75.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICF International Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.