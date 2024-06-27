Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SGHT stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,195 shares of company stock valued at $244,193 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

