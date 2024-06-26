Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 22,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

