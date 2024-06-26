Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

