Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.55. 335,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.