Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

