Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.