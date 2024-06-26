Community Bank of Raymore Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

MPW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295,389. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

