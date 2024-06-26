Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 3,115 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,698,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,513. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

