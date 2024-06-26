LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,650 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 199,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,529,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 142,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

