Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,569. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.18 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

