Community Bank of Raymore Sells 4,250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,441. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

