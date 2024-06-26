Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $46.48. Worthington Enterprises shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 156,539 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.35.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

