Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $278,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.74. The stock had a trading volume of 296,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.20 and its 200-day moving average is $502.75. The company has a market cap of $444.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

