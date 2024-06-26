Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.06. 770,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average is $276.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

