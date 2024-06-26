Truist Financial Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $65.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 7,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.00. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

