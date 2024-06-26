Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 358,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -333.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.