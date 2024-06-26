Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,400 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,599. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

