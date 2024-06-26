Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.15. 122,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,516. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.