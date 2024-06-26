Community Bank of Raymore Sells 5,160 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

