Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Reduced by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 233,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

