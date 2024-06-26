Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,958 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after acquiring an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 142,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

