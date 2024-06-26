General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 758,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,493. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.48 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

