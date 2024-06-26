Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $194.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.