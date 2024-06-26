Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 3,135 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.71. 93,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,720. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

