Community Bank of Raymore Sells 30,734 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,259 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 1,443,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

