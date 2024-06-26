Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises about 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE R traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. 12,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,626. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.