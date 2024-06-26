Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

SVC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

