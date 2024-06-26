Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 137,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

