Community Bank of Raymore Sells 7,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,810,793. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

