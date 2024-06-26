Community Bank of Raymore Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

