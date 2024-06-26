The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Position Trimmed by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

GBX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 4,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

