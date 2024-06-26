GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Cut by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. GATX comprises 3.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.89. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,725. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

