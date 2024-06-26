Community Bank of Raymore Has $9.86 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,970 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 4.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,687,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

