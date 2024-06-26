Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 99,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

